Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bob Younger
1938 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1938
DIED
November 16, 2020
Bob Younger's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS in Oliver Springs, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bob in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
11:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home
209 Roane Street, Oliver Springs, Tennessee 37840
Nov
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Anderson Memorial Gardens
640 Oliver Spring Hwy, Clinton, Tennessee 37763
Funeral services provided by:
PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.