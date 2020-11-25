Menu
Bobbie Ashley
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 16, 1928
DIED
November 23, 2020
Bobbie Ashley's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL .

Published by Greenview Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Greenview Memorial Park
3657 Old Chisholm Road, Florence, Alabama 35633
Funeral services provided by:
Greenview Funeral Home
