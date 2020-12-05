Menu
Bobbie Barton-Bates
1930 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1930
DIED
January 1, 2020
Bobbie Barton-Bates's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

Published by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Canton Baptist Temple
515 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, Ohio 44708
Funeral services provided by:
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
