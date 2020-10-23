Bobbie Jean Lefler Clow, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah, surrounded by family and her dear Maltzu, Molly.



Bobbie was born December 15, 1929 in Litaker Township, North Carolina, to Claude Lee Lefler and Jessie Edith Bostian. Born during the Depression, she was the fifth of seven children and worked in the cotton mill to help support the family. After graduating from China Grove High School, she moved to Washington, DC where she married and later divorced the late Pete G. Barrick. She moved to Silver Spring, Maryland, and married the late Charles L. Clow in 1960. For over 20 years, Bobbie worked as an executive secretary for the National Industrial Transportation League.



She loved to drive and knew the streets of D.C. like the back of her hand. After her retirement she happily became the neighborhood chauffeur picking up friends for doctor's appointments or dropping Meals on Wheels in her Ford LTD, which she lovingly named "Cream Puff".



She picked her sports teams by their good looks and not their talent. She was a collector of expensive dust collectors: plates, porcelain and wood carved figurines, owls, marble eggs, and enough shoes and coats to outfit a small army. Bobbie will be long remembered as "The Queen" of Chinese checkers, thrift store bargains and Saturday morning yard sales.



She maintained a distinguished palate including her favorites: pineapple upside down cake, fresh green beans, Cheerwine, cheese crackers and oatmeal lace cookies.

An avid, cover-to-cover reader of The Washington Post, Bobbie never left the house without a tissue up both sleeves and a fresh coat of L'Oreal 620 Mica on her lips.



Known for her infectious smile and contagious laugh, she made friends with almost anyone she came in contact with. There was Kevin, the mailman; Robert, the landscaper; Jennifer at the thrift shop; Nancy and Jeffrey, the neighborhood kids, plus countless others.



She was loved by so many and will be especially missed by her surviving family: daughter Diana (Jack) Dellastatious, son Dennis (Bernadette) Barrick; granddaughters, Valerie (Scott) Pingree, Dawn (Rick) Leighter, Nancy (Jason) Church, Karen (Chris) Harris, and grandsons Spencer and Trevor Barrick; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother Jack (Mary Lena) Lefler. Her grandson Douglas G. Dellastatious also precedes her in death.



The family would like to express our gratitude to all the wonderful staff and caregivers at The Legacy House of Bountiful and hospice for their attentiveness and loving care. Likewise, we are grateful for Pastor Neil and all her friends from Grace Lutheran Church in Bountiful.



A private graveside service will be held for family on Friday, October 23 at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery.





