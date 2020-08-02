Bobbie Jean Hood Daniels
1943 – 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, auntie and friend, Bobbie Jean Hood Daniels, 77, passed away July 26, 2020. Bobbie Jean was born January 26, 1943 in McGhee, Arkansas to Jennie Vaughn and John Archie Hood Jr. She married Willie B. Daniels Jr. on April 16, 1965, and their union was blessed with two daughters; they later divorced. She was raised in Ogden Utah graduating from Ogden High School and received her Bachelor degree in Social Work from Weber State University.
She worked for the Forrest Service and Internal Revenue Service before working 40 yrs for the Ogden Area Community Action Agency.
Bobbie Jean cherished spending time with her friends and family, she especially enjoyed traveling with them. She loved cooking, yard sells, gardening and kept a beautiful yard.
Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents and 2 siblings (Beretha Weatherspoon, Elenezer Hood). She is survived by her daughters Leslye (Ruel) Olsen and Stephanie Vallejo; only grandson Omarion Vallejo; her siblings Bernice DeChant, Odell (Lina) Hood, Roberta Williams, Doris Douglas, Helen Hood, Alvin Hood, brother and sister-in-law Debra and Tony Daniels, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The foundation of her life was serving her loving God Jehovah. She was a faithful sister, regular at her congregation meetings and active in preaching the good news of God's Kingdom to those in her community Matthew 28:19,20. She was convinced of Jehovah's promise to resurrect all those in his unfailing memory. John 5:28, 29.
A Zoom memorial service may be viewed on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 pm at https://zoom.us/j/7085370010
Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park
Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.