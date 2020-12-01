Menu
Bobbie Donnell
1929 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1929
DIED
November 28, 2020
Bobbie Donnell's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bobbie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Golden Gate Funeral Home website.

Published by Golden Gate Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Golden Gate Funeral Home and A Crematory
4155 S RL THORNTON FWY, DALLAS, Texas 75224
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
LAUREL LAND CEMETERY
6000 S R.L. THORNTON FWY, Dallas, Texas 75232
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Funeral Home
