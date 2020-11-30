Bobbie Filley's passing at the age of 42 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Community Complex in Lakeville, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bobbie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmer Community Complex website.
Published by Palmer Community Complex on Nov. 30, 2020.
