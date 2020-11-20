Menu
Bobbie Walker
1957 - 2020
BORN
November 23, 1957
DIED
November 17, 2020
Bobbie Walker's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sacred Funeral Home in Cedar Hill, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
8301 Mansfield Hwy, Arlington, Texas 76001
Funeral services provided by:
Sacred Funeral Home
