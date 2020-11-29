Menu
Bobby Bonham
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 15, 1941
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Union Pacific Railroad
United States Marine Corps
Bobby Bonham's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua in Joshua, TX .

Published by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Burleson Church of Christ
1150 NW John Jones Drive, Burleson, Texas 76028
Dec
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Burleson Church of Christ
1150 NW John Jones Drive, Burleson, Texas 76028
Dec
1
Interment
2:45p.m.
Union Hill Cemetery
912 Union Hill, Joshua, Texas 76058
Funeral services provided by:
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
