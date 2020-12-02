Menu
Bobby Brown
1954 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1954
DIED
November 20, 2020
Bobby Brown's passing at the age of 66 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Minor-Morris Funeral Home in Joliet, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Minor-Morris Funeral Home website.

Published by Minor-Morris Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards Street, Joliet, Illinois 60433
Dec
5
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards Street, Joliet, Illinois 60433
Funeral services provided by:
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
