Bobby Chandler
1932 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1932
DIED
November 7, 2020
Bobby Chandler's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX .

Published by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20 Hwy, Odessa, Texas 79762
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
