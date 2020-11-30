Menu
Bobby Combs
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1944
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
US Air Force
Wounded Warrior Project
Bobby Combs's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 30, 2020
Billy, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry to hear about your loss. Many blessings to you and your family.
Bucky Scarboro AHS '60 & Vietnam Veteran
Friend
November 19, 2020
Bobby, you were a good friend and valued classmate. Great AHS memories of you flood my mind. May God grant your family, friends and classmates peace and guide them through this most difficult time. You were/are much loved by all. Terry
Terry Demetri Vacalis
Friend
November 19, 2020