Bobby Evans
1948 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1948
DIED
November 20, 2020
Bobby Evans's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill, SC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Carolinas Cornerstone Church
1790 Gardendale Road, Fort Mill, South Carolina 29708
Funeral services provided by:
Palmetto Funeral Home
