Bobby Haney
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1933
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Bobby Haney's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua in Joshua, TX .

Published by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Mountain Valley Funeral Home
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd., Joshua, Texas
Nov
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Caddo Cemetery
6700 CR 1902, Joshua, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
GUEST BOOK
He was a good friend and we will miss seeing at Rosa’s on Taco Tuesday.
Earl & Dorothy Walker
Friend
November 25, 2020
a loved one
November 23, 2020