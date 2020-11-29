Bobby Haney's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua in Joshua, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bobby in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua website.
Published by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.