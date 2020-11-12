Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bobby Hilliard
1945 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1945
DIED
November 10, 2020
Bobby Hilliard's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Funeral Services, LLC in Holly Hill, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bobby in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grace Funeral Services, LLC website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Grace Funeral Services, LLC on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grace Funeral Services LLC - Holly Hill
8827 Old State Rd, Holly Hill 29059
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Funeral Services, LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.