Bobby Morgan
1932 - 2020
BORN
March 30, 1932
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Bobby Morgan's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola in Macon, GA .

Published by Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hart's at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210
Funeral services provided by:
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
