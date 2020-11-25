Bobby Morgan's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola in Macon, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bobby in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola website.
Published by Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.