Bobby Patton
1941 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1941
DIED
November 24, 2020
Bobby Patton's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Funeral Home website.

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, New London
4625 State Route 162, New London, Ohio 44851
Nov
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, New London
4625 State Route 162, New London, Ohio 44851
Nov
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Grove Street Cemetery
, New London, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
