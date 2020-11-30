Menu
Bobby Phillips
1966 - 2020
BORN
February 27, 1966
DIED
November 24, 2020
Bobby Phillips's passing at the age of 54 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emken-Linton in Texas City, TX .

Published by Emken-Linton on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Emken-Linton Funeral Home
5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas 77591
