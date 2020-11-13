Menu
Bobby Prunty
1980 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1980
DIED
November 6, 2020
Bobby Prunty's passing at the age of 40 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Evins Funeral home in Modesto, CA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Evins Funeral home website.

Published by Evins Funeral home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
530 4th St, Modesto, California 95351
Funeral services provided by:
Evins Funeral home
