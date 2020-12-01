Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bobby Thomas
1932 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1932
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
United Church Of Christ
US Army
Bobby Thomas's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bobby in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, North Carolina 27215
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.