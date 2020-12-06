Menu
Bobby Walker
1940 - 2020
BORN
July 8, 1940
DIED
November 22, 2020
Bobby Walker's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in North Wilkesboro, NC .

Published by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
270 Armory Road, North Wilkesboro, North Carolina 28659
Nov
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel
270 Armory Road, North Wilkesboro, North Carolina 28659
Nov
25
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Mountlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum
196 Fan Key Road, Wilkesboro, North Carolina 28659
Funeral services provided by:
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
