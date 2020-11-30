Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bobby Witham
1934 - 2020
BORN
September 21, 1934
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
US Army
Bobby Witham's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown in Middletown, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bobby in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.