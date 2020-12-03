Menu
Bobbye Howard
1956 - 2020
BORN
October 2, 1956
DIED
December 1, 2020
Bobbye Howard's passing at the age of 64 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by White Family Funeral Home - Idabel in Idabel, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bobbye in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the White Family Funeral Home - Idabel website.

Published by White Family Funeral Home - Idabel on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
White Family Funeral Home
3 NE 3rd Street, Idabel, Oklahoma 74745
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Glory Baptist Church
P O Box 434, Wright City, Oklahoma 74766
Funeral services provided by:
White Family Funeral Home - Idabel
William Stanton
December 3, 2020