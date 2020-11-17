Menu
Boice Lee
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1944
DIED
November 13, 2020
Boice Lee's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary in Clearwater, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb-Shinkle Mortuary website.

Published by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Shinkle Mortuary
146 N. Lamar Ave., Haysville, Kansas 67060
Nov
18
Funeral service
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Shinkle Mortuary
146 N. Lamar Ave., Haysville, Kansas 67060
Nov
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
6231 W. 47th St. S., Wichita, Kansas 67215
Funeral services provided by:
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
