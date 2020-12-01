Menu
Bonnie Bailey
1942 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1942
DIED
November 24, 2020
Bonnie Bailey's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLeighton Funeral Service - Reynolds in Reynolds, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McLeighton Funeral Service - Reynolds website.

Published by McLeighton Funeral Service - Reynolds on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Funeral Home - Reynolds
42 South Collins Street, Reynolds, Georgia 31076
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hillcrest Cemetery
15 Cresthill Street, Reynolds, Georgia 31076
Funeral services provided by:
McLeighton Funeral Service - Reynolds
