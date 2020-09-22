Bonnie Annette Brown



Bonnie A. Brown, 82, passed away on September 18, 2020. Bonnie was born on October 18, 1937 in Ogden, UT, the daughter of Moroni E. and Dolores Jesperson Brown the youngest of nine siblings.



She was always happy and a joy to be with. She enjoyed doing embroidery, square dancing, and watching funny movies. Bonnie had a gentle spirit and a kind and loving heart. She had many sweet qualities.



Bonnie is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and five sisters.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.



The family would like to thank the staff and employees of Wide Horizons Care Center for their loving care and devotion to Bonnie over the many years.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.