Bonnie passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Bonnie was born on July 3, 1924, to Wallace and Viola Drake in Alhambra Ca. Bonnie was very young when her family moved to Utah. She attended Ogden High School where she met Robert G Burbidge the handsome young captain of the football team. They were a strikingly beautiful couple! Bonnie married Robert (Bob) February, of 1943.



She had a career as a secretary in the procurement department at Hill Airforce Base for many years. She "retired" when her first child was born, then went to work with her husband and father at Wasatch Fruit and Produce which they owned together. Bonnie and Bob had 4 children Robert Drake deceased, Lisa Jane Burbidge Roy, Patrice Burbidge-Faust (Greg) NM, April Ambrose (Jeff) Ogden.



After the children were raised Bonnie and Bob chose to close Wasatch Fruit and Produce and to open Wasatch Guns & Loans, the second Pawn Shop in Ogden at that time. Bonnie and her son Robert spent several years running the shop after Bob chose to retire. Bonnie was a very important part of the firearm community. She was loved and respected by every member of her profession. She left behind a true legacy.



When Bonnie finally retired at 72 she and Bob traveled extensively all over the world. They had a fabulous time! Bonnie loved all the museums and all the artwork. Her favorite thing was the public market in Istambul. After their son Robert moved to Tucson AZ they enjoyed spending time visiting him every year. Bonnie loved watching professional football, even winning a trip to Mazatlan. She loved interior design which is still evident today in her beautiful home.



Bonnie was a very dignified, highly intelligent, proud, lady. She held these qualities till her last breath. She was the matriarch of the family and will be missed.



Bonnie was the middle of three girls, Elaine Stephens of Reno NV, and Peggy Candland of Logan UT.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert, and her beloved son, Robert Drake, and her sister Elaine. Bonnie has five grandchildren; Crystal Woolsey (Garret) Ogden, Rachel Frew (Jordan) Mt. Green, Robert Reid Burbidge (Leslie) AZ, Brad Lee Smithson CA, Mitchell Drake Az and five great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Julie of IHC Hospice Care our Hero Angel, and her entire team.



In lieu of flowers please donate to Catholic Community Services, Hogle Zoo, or the organization of your choice.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.