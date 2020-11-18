Menu
Bonnie Campbell
1974 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1974
DIED
November 14, 2020
Bonnie Campbell's passing at the age of 45 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home in Dunmore, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512
Nov
19
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512
I am heartbroken on losing such a great friend. I know she is now a angel looking down on her children and her family. There are no words to express how I feel. May she Rest in Peace and know she was loved by many.
John and Ann Marie Gardjulis
November 16, 2020