With a heavy heart, the family of Bonnie M. Clark announces the passing of a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great, great-grandmother, wife, sister, friend, caregiver, role model, and purveyor of common sense and wisdom.



Bonnie was born in Ogden Utah to Sanford Newell Darlington and Mary Jane Robertson. She was raised in Ogden along with her two sisters and one brother, Luella, Donna, and Newell.



Bonnie graduated from Ogden High School in 1945. In 1948 she earned a nursing degree from Thomas Dee School of Nursing and some years later a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Weber State University.



On June 25, 1946, Bonnie was married to Gordon R. Clark. Together they forged a family and built a meaningful life of faith, family, friends, and work. Bonnie and Gordon brought five children into the world: Judy, Ray, LaRita, Sam, and Jed.



A dedicated and loving mother, she tirelessly raised her family, engaged a full-time nursing career, practiced her faith, and pursued many social interests and hobbies.



Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and brother, husband, one grandchild, one great-grandchild, one great-great-grandchild. She is survived by her five children, fourteen grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren, and sixteen great-great-grandchildren.



Bonnie was a longtime and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she was a dedicated member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, a passionate genealogist, traveler, collector of fine things, tap dancer, investor, humorist and overall very pleasant person.



By example and persuasion, Bonnie patiently and persistently encouraged family and friends to make the most of their lives. Spending time with Bonnie was to be reminded that two wrongs don't make a right, follow religion, enjoy hobbies, exercise your brain and body, study finance, and learn to trust one another.



A wonderful mother, grandmother, sibling, friend, and mentor Bonnie will be missed dearly.



Services for Bonnie will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary in Ogden, Utah on Friday, October 23, 2020. Viewing at 9:45 AM. Funeral at 11:00 AM with graveside services to follow at 11:45.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.