Our loving mom, grandma, wife, and friend, Bonnie L. Clayton from Roy Utah, formerly Yakima Washington passed away peacefully June 19, 2020 at the age of 67 after years of battling with health issues. She was born on January 2, 1953 to Esther and Emil Maessner in Yakima Washington. She was raised in Yakima where she attended school graduating from Davis High School in 1971.



She married her sweetheart Frank L. Clayton on June 21, 1974. Together they raised two sons. In 1984 Frank accepted a job opportunity that took them all to Utah. She spent the majority of her Utah career working at the Riverdale Walmart where she was a Department Manager, achieving employee of the year in 1998.



She was a strong, hardworking, tough, beautiful woman with a huge heart. She would do whatever she could for anyone around her. She loved to travel, enjoyed crocheting blankets, and being around her family. She had many memories of camping trips and fun places visited. She loved any time spent with her two beautiful grandchildren that she loved so much and was so proud of.



She is survived by her husband Frank, sons; Shawn & Eric (Trisha) and her two grandchildren Austin and Chloe.



She is preceded in death by her parents.



A viewing will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:45 pm, after which funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah 84004. Her wishes were to be cremated and taken back to Yakima, which will be done at a later date.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.