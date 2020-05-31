Bonnie Ann Dawson passed away May 31, 2020.She was born Nov 30, 1942 the daughter of Delmer and Melba Dawson. Bonnie was a loving Sister and Aunt that gave her love unconditionally to the whole family. Life was not easy for Bonnie, who has many challenges while growing up. She had a huge heart that she shared with the whole family. She always has time to remember special days and to make everyone smile. Survived by her sisters Pamela (Elmer Steinlicht), and Gloria (Bill Lewis). Preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Brent and Bud, three sisters, Betty, Vickie, and Terrie. Bonnie wished to be at rest next to her brother Brent, at her request a private graveside will be held. Special thanks to all those who cared for her. She touched the hearts of all her loved ones, she will be deeply missed by all of us.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 12, 2020.