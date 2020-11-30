Menu
Bonnie Hannon
1945 - 2020
BORN
October 21, 1945
DIED
November 25, 2020
Bonnie Hannon's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff, SC .

Published by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
November 30, 2020