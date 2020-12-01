Menu
Bonnie Hansford
1935 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1935
DIED
October 13, 2020
Bonnie Hansford's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Family Residence
Intersection of Melton Rd & Williams McCurley Rd, Winterville, Georgia 30683
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 1, 2020