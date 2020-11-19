Menu
Bonnie Hunter
1931 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1931
DIED
November 17, 2020
Bonnie Hunter's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ripley Church
4130 Edwards Road, Greenwich, Ohio 44837
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
