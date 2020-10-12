Of Herminie, age 39, unexpectedly on Thursday, October 8, 2020.



Beloved daughter of Walter "Joe" and Diane Johnston of Herminie.



Dear sister of Joseph W. Johnston of Herminie.



Also survived by aunts and uncles and cousins.



Bonnie was a 1999 graduate of Yough High school and had been employed as a administrative assistant with Gateway Outdoor Advertising in Keystone Commons, East Pittsburgh. She enjoyed the outdoors and excelled at artistic painting.



There will not be a visitation or service.



Arrangements are with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.