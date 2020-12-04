Bonnie Klute's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel in South Bend, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bonnie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel website.
Published by Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.