Bonnie Kendrick Larsen passed away Monday July 20th, 2020 in Edinburg Texas at the young age of 51. Bonnie was born in Brigham City Utah on August 7, 1968 to Cordell and Marilyn Kendrick. While young, Bonnie lived in Brigham City and North Ogden Utah before her family moved to Boise Idaho where she spent her childhood. She attended Capital High School and participated in numerous sports and activities. She graduated in 1986 and attended a year of college at BYU-Hawaii where she enjoyed both school and all that Hawaii offered. She transferred to BYU-Provo where she completed her batcher's degree in social work. She worked for the State of Idaho helping children and families.
Bonnie married Stephen Larsen in December 1990 in Logan Utah. They lived in Oregon for a while before settling in Casper Wyoming where they raised their family. They were blessed with 7 wonderful children. Bonnie adored her children and enjoyed spending time with them. She enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing, and adventures. She spent many hours cheering for her children at their many activities and games and encouraging them in all of their endeavors.
Bonnie and Steve were divorced in 2014, but continued to raise their children together, eventually moving to Texas. Bonnie was happy being with and supporting her children wherever they were.
Bonnie was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease approximately 16 years ago. She has been a big advocate in finding a cure for the disease and participated in many studies and evolving trials as well as representing the State of Wyoming as a national advocate. She fought the disease valiantly and endured many challenges with joy and hope. Her smile and determination blessed her family, friends, and strangers alike.
Bonnie is survived by her parents, Cordell and Marilyn Kendrick, siblings: Jeff, Janet, Clint, Linda, and Chad, her beloved children Brescia (Hyrum) Anderson, Brittney (Brad) Honken, Spencer, Nic, Hannah, Jordan, and Mason, as well as 6 precious grandchildren whom she loved and adored.
Funeral services for Bonnie will be held at Myers Mortuary in Roy 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah on Friday August 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Interment at the Ben Lomond Cemetery 526 E. 2850 N. North Ogden, Utah following the service.
The services will be live streamed on her obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Due to COVID-19 the family encourages masks and to follow social distancing.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.