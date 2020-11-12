Menu
Bonnie Lewis
1962 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1962
DIED
November 6, 2020
Bonnie Lewis's passing at the age of 58 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steven R Neff Funeral Home in Millheim, PA .

Published by Steven R Neff Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Steven R. Neff Funeral Home
120 West Main Street, Millheim, Pennsylvania 16854
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Steven R. Neff Funeral Home
120 West Main Street, Millheim, Pennsylvania 16854
Funeral services provided by:
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
