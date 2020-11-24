Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bonnie Masters
1948 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1948
DIED
November 3, 2020
Bonnie Masters's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising in Munising, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bonnie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bowerman Funeral Home - Munising
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.