Bonnie McMurray
1928 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1928
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity United Methodist Church
Bonnie McMurray's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home in Ottawa, KS .

Published by Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home
712 Ninth Street P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, Kansas 66006
Dec
7
Interment
3:00p.m.
Excelsior Cemetery
Pioneer Rd, Marquette, Kansas 67464
Funeral services provided by:
Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home
