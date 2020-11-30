Menu
Bonnie McNeil
1930 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1930
DIED
November 22, 2020
Bonnie McNeil's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Memorial Alternatives in Grand Rapids, MI .

Published by Memorial Alternatives on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
New Community Church
2340 Dean Lake Road NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Alternatives
