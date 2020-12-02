Menu
Bonnie Newton
1953 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1953
DIED
November 24, 2020
Bonnie Newton's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Edder Funeral Home in Girard, PA .

Published by Edder Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Bonnie was a very special lady. She was always so devoted to your family. We lost contact over the years but know we have warm memories of the times we spent with her at reunions, visits to our home, her and Carl’s wedding, and unfortunately funerals. I believe the last time we saw you was at Amber’s funeral. I know your parents, Carl, Eddie and Amber will wrap their arms around Bonnie and keep her safe with them. Heartfelt sympathy goes out to all of you. We will keep your family in our prayers.
Lenny and Maureen Huya
Family
November 30, 2020