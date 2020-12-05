Bonnie Phelps's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, September 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Phoenix Funeral Services, Inc in Conyers, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bonnie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Phoenix Funeral Services, Inc website.
Published by Phoenix Funeral Services, Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.