Bonnie Solomon's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, December 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Earl-Grossman Funeral Home in Argos, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Bonnie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home website.
Published by Earl-Grossman Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
