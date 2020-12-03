Menu
Bonnie Vertrees
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 1932
DIED
December 2, 2020
Bonnie Vertrees's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dickie Allen Funeral Home - Cushing in Cushing, TX .

Published by Dickie Allen Funeral Home - Cushing on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Dickie Allen Funeral Home
989 7th St, Cushing, Texas 75760
Funeral services provided by:
Dickie Allen Funeral Home - Cushing
