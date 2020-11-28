Menu
Boyce Jones
1929 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1929
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Boyce Jones's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Craig Funeral Home - Longview in Longview, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Craig Funeral Home - Longview website.

Published by Craig Funeral Home - Longview on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Craig Funeral Home
2001 S. Green Street, Longview, Texas 75602
Funeral services provided by:
Craig Funeral Home - Longview
