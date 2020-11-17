Menu
Boyd Breslin
1966 - 2020
BORN
May 27, 1966
DIED
November 14, 2020
Boyd Breslin's passing at the age of 54 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc in Newtown Square, PA .

Published by Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
The Donohue Funeral Home - Upper Darby
8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, Pennsylvania 19082
Nov
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Donohue Funeral Home - Upper Darby
8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, Pennsylvania 19082
Rothermel/Videon/Givnish Funeral Home Inc
