It is with humble reverence, we announce the passing of Boyd McKelvie Christensen, on October 30, 2020. He proudly endured 101 years with dignity and honor. He just celebrated his 101st birthday with his family.



Boyd was born in Bear River City, Utah on October 20, 1919, to Ida Braegger and Nels Ephraim Christensen. He spent his youth on the family farm in Bear River City, where he learned the meaning of work hard.



He met the love of his life, Wanda May Helm of Murray, Utah, at a dance at the Coconut Grove in Salt Lake City, Utah. When he first saw her at the dance, he was smitten by her good looks, and he made the comment that he was going to marry that young lady! They were married on October 19, 1942, in Montesano, Washington, while Boyd had three days leave from the United States Coast Guard. Boyd became a veteran, by serving his country honorably in the United States Coast Guard as a motor machinist during World War II. When the war ended September 5, 1945, they returned to live in Bear River City, Utah until they moved to Sunset, Utah. Boyd went to work for Hill Air Force Base where he worked until retirement in 1975 after 32 years of service. He was an Aircraft Production Line Supervisor. They also lived and raised their family in Roy, Utah. After retirement, they built their dream home in Layton, Utah. Wanda passed away on April 7, 2015, just prior to her 94th birthday. They had celebrated 73 years of marriage. Their marriage vows were solemnized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake City Temple on December 3, 1953. Boyd remained living alone, in their home until June 2020, when he moved in with his daughter, Jill.



As active members of the church, they served in many significant callings. Boyd and Wanda served in the Church Extraction Program for about 20 years. They were also involved in temple work and served on a stake sealing team. He was ordained a High Priest, and served as a faithful Home Teacher all of his life.



Boyd was blessed with special musical talents. He played the French horn in his youth. He played the harmonica as a young father, and had a nice singing voice. He had the rare experience of singing in a special Priesthood Choir in the Tabernacle at Temple Square. He was chosen as a soloist in the Hymn, "I Need Thee Every Hour".



He enjoyed watching TV sports, especially because he played baseball, and tennis as a young man. He could ice skate on the frozen ponds with no effort. Boyd was a car enthusiast and owned dozens of cars in his lifetime, performing routine maintenance and upgrades on his own.



He also enjoyed watching NASCAR Races, working on his home computer, and family visits. He was always willing to play games with his family, making sure there was plenty of popcorn and M&Ms for everyone. He and Wanda loved the outdoors, the mountains of Utah, and to go camping with their family over many years.



Mom and Dad spent their lives working in their yard and garden. Their flower beds were to be envied by all. Visits at their Layton home and beautiful yard will forever be cherished for all of their family and friends.



Boyd never complained, but was so kind, loving and grateful for any little thing that was done for him. There were many blessings and tender mercies from the Lord, afforded Boyd and his family. His home was cleaned out and ready to sell, because of all the nieces and nephews who went the extra mile to help. His home sold in two days. Now, Boyd has finished his earthly journey, and is reunited with his many loved ones on the other side of the veil. He was a true joy to everyone in the family. He couldn't be more loved and appreciated! He will be deeply missed until we meet again!



Boyd was preceded in death by his beloved Wanda; his son, Barry Christensen; his daughter, Laurie Miller; his sons-in-law, Lennis Glismann; and Robert Butler Storey; his parents; his sisters and husbands, Damsel (Oleen) Nelson, Emerene (Golden) Anderson, Janae (Merrill) Duke; his brother, Odell (Ida) Christensen.



He is survived by his children, Jill Christensen Storey, Pam Christensen Glismann; daughter-in-law, Elaine Carver Christensen; and a son-in-law, Gary Miller; ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great, great grand-daughter. He leaves behind many wonderful nieces and nephews whom he adored.



A viewing will be held Monday November 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Graveside services for close family and friends will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 at Layton Memorial Park, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, where military honors will be accorded.







Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, masks are required by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.