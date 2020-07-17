Boyd "Skip" Fairchild, 67, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.



He was born March 19, 1953, to Boyd and Charlotte Fairchild in San Jose, Ca.



Skip graduated Ben Lomond High School in Ogden, UT.



Skip was a retiree of Williams International after 37 years. Skip was a loving father to his two boys, Jason and Josh, and was a fun and adoring grandfather to his eight grandchildren. His family was his absolute pride and joy.



Skip had a deep love of music; he was a talented drummer and self-taught guitarist. One of Skip's proudest accomplishments was playing in multiple bands and was always proud to tell the story of how his Ogden-based band, Little Rock, once opened for Chris LeDoux in the '80s.



Skip cherished the outdoors and devoted his free-time to his favorite hobbies such as camping, fishing, and hunting- all of which he enjoyed doing the most alongside his family.



Skip brought a one-of-a-kind light and warmth to the family and friends around him and that feeling will forever be held in our hearts.



Skip is survived by his son Joshua (Tanya) Fairchild, nine- grandchildren, his sister Irene Gephardt, nieces, nephews, and his four-legged best friend Holly.



Skip is preceded in death by his son Jason Fairchild, grandson Tyler Fairchild, his mother Charlotte Fairchild, and his father Boyd Bell Fairchild and Shadow the dog.



Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing held prior to service from 9:45 to 10:45 at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



Due to COVID-19 Face Masks are Required to attend Viewing and Services.



Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.





