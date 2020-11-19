Menu
Boyd Marsteller
1926 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1926
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Bethlehem Steel
U.S. Navy
UMWA
Boyd Marsteller's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc in Bentleyville, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
812 Main Street, Bentleyville, Pennsylvania 15314
Nov
20
Interment
12:00p.m.
MON VALLEY MEMORIAL PARK
49 Second St., Donora, Pennsylvania 15033
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
